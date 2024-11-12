'AITA for exposing my boyfriend’s 'girl best friend' at my birthday dinner?'

Fast forward to my birthday dinner with both of our families. We’re all sitting around, having a great time, and I’m already feeling a little off since I knew Emily was going to be there. At some point during dinner, Emily made a comment about how “he’s the best boyfriend ever,” and I, out of nowhere, blurted out, “He sure is, but he’s also the best at lying to me.”

The entire table went silent. I then went on to explain everything I’d overheard, the countless times he prioritized her over me, and how uncomfortable it made me. My boyfriend was stunned, and honestly, so was I.