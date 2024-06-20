'AITA for exposing my husband online for cheating on me with multiple women?' UPDATED

But I have been with a narcissistic sociopath and ever since then I can just SPOT red flags. Sometimes I really hate it because I see my friends or complete f-king strangers on the Internet getting gaslit and I wanna just grab them and hug them and tell them what's up!

In terms of ragebait, if I have learned ANYTHING about people on the internet, it's that most of them have no idea wtf is going on in their own lives (and/or they are complete jerks themself so someone going through a painful event is FUN for them) so they think when someone comes and posts a pretty tepid story, that they are automatically lying or looking for pats on the head. Pay no mind to those people.