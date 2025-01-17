'AITA for falling out with my mom after finding out she’s preaching her religion to my daughter?'

The problem started with my daughter. My mom babysits for me sometimes when I’m working late, and my daughter loves spending time with her grandma. I thought it was all good crafts, baking cookies, the usual grandma stuff. But last week, my daughter came home and started saying some really strange things.

Stuff like, “Grandma said we have to prepare for the end times” and “Only the chosen people will be safe.” I was like… what?? I asked her where she heard that, and she said, “Grandma talks to me about it all the time. She reads me stories and tells me what will happen to people who don’t believe.”

Y’all, I saw red. I called my mom right away and asked her what the hell she was doing. She didn’t even deny it!

She said she was just “sharing her beliefs” and that she was “helping” my daughter by teaching her the truth.