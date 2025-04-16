'AITA: Cutting my family off after they didn’t let me say goodbye to my dying grandfather.' + UPDATE

First, she let me know that she and seemingly her other siblings including my dad didn’t know about my grandfather’s wishes for a medically assisted “death with dignity” until after he had passed.

She was consumed with her own grief of losing a father that she, or anyone, had the space to call me as they were still trying to process their own emotions regarding his death. “Up until the very end, he wasn’t thinking about anyone but himself. He was a very selfish man,” she said.

As far as the whole, “grandfather died disappointed in you”, she vehemently denied it and apologized for my father’s ignorance. She validated my feelings but questioned how much better it would have felt for me to say my goodbyes.