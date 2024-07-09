'AITA for ‘fat shaming’ a girl after she called me twiggy and short in front of my GF?'

Friendly-skelly wrote:

ESH. Morality doesn't operate on a pass system; someone else in the room being a jerk doesn't give you a pass to be harmful in the same way. What if Vanessa's friend was being racist, would you have gotten her back by also being racist? What if your girl has had issues with her weight in the past, and now she thinks you'll leave her if she struggles again?

If it had been a different clap back/on that had just been hurtful to gf's friend, NTA, but attacking an entire group (anyone that weighs more than 135) for the actions of the person in front of you isn't justified.

AshligataorMillodile wrote:

ESH. I mean if you didn’t like someone body shaming you, why would it be okay to do it to someone else. You could have made her feel really bad by just stating the obvious. “Please don’t comment on my body, it makes me uncomfortable”. You would have actually come out on top.