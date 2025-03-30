"AITA for feeding my daughter's soft ball team 'junk' at our sleepover?"

I 35f have 3 children all enrolled in extra curricular’s. My oldest daughter who’s 13, plays in softball and has for years. I live in a smaller town, so I know the other girls parents and we are well aquatinted I even consider a few of them friends. We take turns having big huge sleepovers for the girls at our homes and this weekend it was my daughters weekend.

We had never discussed what we should and should not feed the girls, just allergies and such so I didn’t think there were “rules.” My other child is also in sports and I have never had complains about this either and I’ve hosted these sleepovers before, just not this season yet and there are a few mothers newer parents to the team.