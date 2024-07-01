'AITA for feeling upset if my partner said, 'I'll marry you if you lose weight?' UPDATED

Competitive_Key_2981 wrote:

You’re NTA for feeling you don’t want to get into shape and are less interested in a guy that wants you to be. But these are tough conversations. Love might be unconditional but entering into marriage is not.

Let’s say you love him but he isn’t very career focused and you don’t want to be the breadwinner. Are you wrong to tell him you would marry him if he could sort out his career? You love him but he smokes. You tolerate the smoking but you don’t want to start a family with a smoker. It’s a hard conversation but are YTA for asking him to quit?