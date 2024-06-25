Woman's fiancé’s demands to have his ex fiancée in the wedding party. AITA? Updated 2X

I have 0 problem with his sister being in my “party.” To be honest, I should have thought to ask her myself. I believe my fiancé wants me to have closer relationship with her and hopes that this would be a start.

In the beginning of my relationship with my fiancé, I mentioned my “jealousy.” We worked through it and he assured me. Since then, I really didn’t have any issues with her being in our lives.

Except for her to be standing in the wedding. This is NOT his usual behavior. We are both very chill person and don’t usually do ultimatum. I think this might be the first time in our relationship. In the contrary, I feel like we both have always been able to compromise too well.