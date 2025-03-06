'AITA for fighting with my mother's husband and potentially causing their divorce?' UPDATED

I'll admit there are some things I can do to help clean that I've stopped doing out of spite because he talks sh!t regardless if I do it or not, and while I would have no issue cooking for my mom, I have no desire to cook for someone who treats me like sh!t for things I can't control even if I know my refusal isn't helping the problem. I don't want my mom to suffer because of me. So AITA?

Appropriate-Round-77 said:

NTA because it's not like you wanted the back injury or to live with them, but have you considered that perhaps he didn't want you to live with them either, but your mum overruled him? I get why she would, you need help, but to him it could feel like he had no choice but to have you in his house and he's frustrated. It's not nice of him to show it in this way, but I can see why. So I suppose I actually mean NAH