'AITA for filing a complaint against a doctor at the ER? She told me my symptoms were from postpartum.'

I called my OB and told him what happened. He urged me to go back because my blood pressure was dangerously high. I told him I’d go to another ER. At first, I hesitated, starting to believe that maybe it was all in my head and that I would get better on my own. But then I thought—what if it wasn’t?

The next morning, I drove half an hour to a public hospital ER, and from the moment I arrived, they treated me with care and took my symptoms seriously. They immediately ran blood and urine tests. The results showed excessive protein in my urine, along with liver and kidney dysfunction. When I arrived, my blood pressure was 166/120.