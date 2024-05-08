'AITA for filing for divorce after my stepchildren called me names? My husband didn't back me up.' UPDATED

A healthy relationship requires mutual support, without that, tension and distance can easily build.

"AITAH for not doing anything for my step children anymore after being called names and filing for a divorce from my husband after he didn’t back me up?"

I 30F have been married to my 34M husband for 6 years and he has twins, a boy and a girl and they’re 16 now. When we started dating/got married we went to family therapy and I made it clear that I was not trying to be their mother or replace their mother. Their mother hasn’t been in their life since they were about 8.

Things have been great with us these past 6 years. They even started calling me mom when they were around 12/13. Recently their bio mother came back into their lives and they were really excited. Things were great for about 6 months and then they started to call me by my real name, that hurt but it’s what they chose to do and I never questioned it.