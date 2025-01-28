'AITA for finally snapping at my sister after she keeps ruining everything she borrows from me?'

"AITAH for finally snapping at my sister after she keeps ruining everything she borrows from me?"

I (32F) have always been pretty generous when it comes to my sister (28F). I let her borrow my stuff all the time clothes, bags, even my car because that’s just what sisters do, right? But I’m at my breaking point because she just does not respect any of it. It started with clothes. I’d let her borrow a dress for a night out, and she’d give it back days later, stained or wrinkled beyond saving.

Once, I lent her my favorite white blouse, and she returned it with foundation and red wine stains all over it. She just shrugged and said, “Oops, I didn’t notice.” And when I asked her to at least try to clean it? She laughed and said, “You have so many clothes, why do you even care?”