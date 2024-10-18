'AITA for flipping out on my mom for talking to my son about becoming a big brother?'

My brother and I always shut it down, have told her we’re not changing our minds, etc. Recently, she was babysitting my son while my wife and I went out. We picked him up after and on the car ride, out of nowhere, my son started crying and asking if we were having another baby. We said “no.”

He said that his grandmother kept asking him if he wanted a baby sister and saying that we should have another baby, he could be a “big helper”, etc. We got home rather quickly, consoled him, and promised him we weren’t having another baby, and that his grandmother never should’ve told him this. I called my mom and got on her about this, telling her she stooped low by getting our son involved.