"AITA for following through on the prenup now that the tables have turned?"

I (30f) have a child from another relationship and while getting out of the toxic relationship with his father I ended up with my current partner (32M). Now when we first got together there was a major accident that left me bed ridden for a few weeks. Think multiple broken bones and surgeries.

He told me at this time that he anticipated marrying me one day and would like to move me/my child in. The caveat was that this farmhouse was his inheritance and he wanted to protect it.

I only had a vehicle at this time and understood the hesitation to risk something that had been in his family for generations. I agreed. If we got married and it didn't work out that I would walk away with what I came into the marriage with.