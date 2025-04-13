"AITA for following through on the prenup now that the tables have turned?'

I (30f) have a child from another relationship and while getting out of the toxic relationship with his father I ended up with my current partner (32M). Now when we first got together there was a major accident that left me bed ridden for a few weeks. Think multiple broken bones and surgeries.
He told me at this time that he anticipated marrying me one day and would like to move me/my child in. The caveat was that this farmhouse was his inheritance and he wanted to protect it.
I only had a vehicle at this time and understood the hesitation to risk something that had been in his family for generations. I agreed. If we got married and it didn't work out that I would walk away with what I came into the marriage with.
A few months pass by and he says to me directly during a conversation about the level of repair this nearly century old house needed that if he passed without having biological children with me that the house would pass to his brother and his wife.
I agree again, I would have no house if this happened to me but understand how much this particular home seems to hold for his family. Come to find out that accident I had at the beginning of the relationship was found not to be my fault at all and those at liability want to settle immediately, in the six figures.
My lawyers have said they are fairly confident we will win with the video evidence we have and they are going to be going for the full insurance coverage amount of a few million. Meaning after medical bills and lawyers fees and taxes I will be a financially set for life if I buy a homestead and invest the rest.
My partner has suddenly changed his tune and no longer wants us to have a prenuptial at all for our upcoming wedding. On the other hand, I have doubled down and told him I will not be marrying him without one.
One that states the home that I will buy with my settlement will be sold when the youngest child has turned 18 and left the home if I die but we can live together in for as long as I am alive. He can have his family's farmhouse completely separately.
He has lost the plot. Accused me of being money hungry and it changed me. I told him this is to protect my children, I have seen how money after one's passing in the family corrupts even the most "pious" of humans. Am I being the AH here?
NTA but it appears your fiancé is showing you who he is. Where else has he exhibited the concept that the rules apply to you but not to him? Where else has he shown that he is willing to take from you but not give to you? Seriously think and make a list. Consider if this is the man you want to marry. If so, I suggest pre-martial counseling.
Separately talk to a lawyer about putting this money into a trust with all the rules and guidelines you want. This should protect it no matter what you do in the future and who you marry. Make sure the trust is set up with that in mind.
Rich-Exchange7354 (OP)
That is exactly what I was doing with the lawyer. The house would be owned by a trust with a separate account to pay for taxes and maintenance and bills as needed. Each child would have an account for educational purposes/buying their first home. Yet he says because he would have to leave in his 50s or 60s it is patently unfair.
But he was perfectly ok with you having to leave the farmhouse as a grieving widow with no where to go if he passed first? That’s fair in his eyes then?! And if he did have to leave your house… he still has his own!
Not the AH. It will always baffle me how money hungry people are so quick to call other people money hungry.I wouldn't marry him if I were you. You probably feel like he is a great guy because he is a little better than your abusive ex but he is not. You deserve love and partnership that wants what's best for you and he is not it.
NTA. Watch out for him conning you into fixing up the farmhouse to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars even if he agrees to the new terms.
This is your sign to end this relationship. He had no problem making sure you walk away with nothing but he is entitled to your money?
Wow. I’d suggest rethinking this marriage to be honest. For one thing, you were fresh from an abusive relationship so any kindness and love probably felt like a prayer had been answered. You gave him everything he asked for to protect his assets and that was fine as long as he came out on top.
Now that a bunch of money that rightfully belongs to you comes into view, his perspective does a 180. Now his stuff is his and your stuff is his and that’s a big old red flag. There’s no equality here, just what he wants, and he wants it all. Please protect yourself and your children. He’s certainly not interested in providing for your futures so it’s up to you. NTA.
NTA but boy that mask slipped fast didn’t it?
Insist on an iron-clad prenup and no joint accounts.
I would not marry this man. He was perfectly willing to boot you out of his home if he died without issue…because he thought he had the best hand. But you got dealt the winning card on the river and he no longer had the best hand. This is about control. And before this, he had all the control. Frankly, if anyone is being “money hungry”, he is.