'AITA for abandoning my so-called family?' 'I've suspected it for awhile.'

My wife apparently decides to come see me the next morning an there was a blow out. The cops were called from the screaming and I was kicked out of the hotel. In the middle of all that, she told me that our son wasn't even mine. At first I just figured she was trying to hurt me but after a while got a DNA test.

She was not lying. Now, for the worst part. After I found out, I tried to talk to her so we could figure out what to tell him. He already knows apparently--his real father threatened to take her to court two years ago if she didn't let him see the kid.