'AITA for accepting a bonus and then quitting?' 'It was immoral.'

The kudos and the bonus were nice, but I had been saying I expect a certain pay for 2 years. I had gone above and beyond my duties. The average for my position had gone up in that time, and I was very open with my boss about that.

I took the bonus, accepted my new job offer, and told my manager the next day. I was told that I shouldn't have accepted that bonus and that it was immoral. From my POV, the bonus is a "thank you" for all my hard work, not a bribe to keep me on. Should I have not accepted the bonus? AITA?

