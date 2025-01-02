'AITA for accidentally ruining my autistic boyfriend's safe food because of my budgeting?'

3/ He has a job and contributes with money, I’m not funding his entire diet. We do mix money, so even though “he” pays for the meal half the time it does still feel like “we’re” losing money. He works part time and I work full time, bills are probably split 70-30.

The internet had a lot to say in response.

monkey_monkey_monkey wrote:

Massively NTA. Honest question OP - do you want to deal with this for the rest of your life? Not sure what you want for your life - kids? Travel? Marriage?

When you envision these things, do you see them revolving around hunting down this specific stew to feed your partner? Do you see yourself sitting on a white sand beach worrying about where you're going to find stew?