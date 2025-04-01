'AITA for accusing my GF of cheating on me? I found her pregnancy test.' UPDATED 3X

Anyways I went into a panic last night after hearing all the comments and freaked out so I went to her apartment while she was at work (she gave me a key) and I found her iPad. I tried using her birthday as the password and to my amazement it worked. I immediately go through her messages and find evidence that she in fact had sex with her friend Jesse.

I’m honestly so devastated by this and I’ve been such a nervous wreck since last night. I haven’t ate and I’ve barely slept. Yes I know what I did, secretly going through her iPad and messages was wrong, but I had to know if she was cheating on me and if that pregnancy test she secretly order was cause Jesse may have knocked her up.