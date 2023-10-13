'AITA for accusing my girlfriend of trying to baby trap me?'

I am completely at a loss of what I should do. My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years, we both met when we were 20. And I did think about marrying this girl eventually because she's everything I am looking for in a partner.

When we got together, I told her that I have absolutely no desire for kids, even adopting is not an option for me and she always assured me that that is completely okay and she respects my choice.

So far so good - we moved in together several months ago, but this is when things slowly began changing and I only am putting everything together now. My girlfriend would do things like send me baby tiktoks, or show me pictures of nursing rooms on pinterest.

I always commented that they looked nice, and she seemed kinda dreamy about it. I always kinda assumed this was temporary baby fever and didn't really think anything of it. Then my girlfriend would start talking to my mother about kids. She wanted to see baby pictures of me, asked her what it was like to raise me, etc. etc.