"AITA for agreeing that my (former) friend most likely baby-trapped another friend for money?"

So my friendship group is currently in shambles over this situation so I’m looking for some outside opinions. The two main people are my (24F) friends Alex (25M) and Lia (24F).

They hooked up and now Lia is pregnant but Alex isn’t happy about it. Alex and Lia have always been weirdly close but they’ve never crossed the friendship line and clearly for good reason because the whole thing has been messy as hell since Lia told him she was pregnant. He asked her to get rid of it and she said no, so he asked her not to tell his family about the baby yet but she went ahead and told them.