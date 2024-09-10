Man rejects potential partners over jealousy of his late wife; 'they expect me to pretend she never existed.' AITA?

"AITA for agreeing with my widowed BIL about potential partners?"

Emotional-Base-5988

So it's been just slightly over 2 years since my sister passed away, which devastated all of us but especially my brother in law who I'll refer to here as "Yaz", as well as their children.

So Yaz has been trying to get back into dating (which me, my brother and my mom all think is a good idea) but he was telling me how he keeps cutting off potential partners because they compare themselves to my sister or expect him to stop associating with us and basically pretend she never existed.