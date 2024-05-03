'AITA for announcing my pregnancy at my best friend’s wedding? She shared her engagement at mine.' UPDATED

There's a time and place for everything. But the problem is, not everyone will agree on what that time and place is.

"AITA for announcing my pregnancy at my best friend’s wedding?"

I (24F) recently discovered that I’m expecting my first child. My best friend, we’ll call her "Laura," (23F) and I have shared every significant life moment since we met in college. I got married two years ago to Laura’s brother, and at my wedding Laura announced her engagement to my brother during the reception.

I was genuinely thrilled for her, I’ve always thought of Laura as a sister and now we truly were and I really didn’t mind at all that she shared her big news; it felt like our joys were intertwined. Last weekend was Laura and my brother's wedding, and it seemed like a beautiful circle of life moment.