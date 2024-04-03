'AITA for ruining my cousin's wedding by speaking out about my BF not being invited?'

'AITA for, apparently, ruining my cousin's wedding?'

My cousin (28F) and I (26F) are indredibly close, practically like sisters. We've shared everything from childhood memories to discussing our love lives. I've always been there for her, offering a shoulder to cry on whenever a guy broke her heart. She is getting married this DECEMBER. In my country, everyone pays for their own seat at the table.

I've been in a commited relationship with my boyfriend for four years, and we're eagerly planning our own fuure together, including getting married after we finish our theses. Despite our close bond, my cousin has never met my BF in person, only through video-calls. I've extended invitations for her to visit and meet him numerous times, but due to her busy schedule, she's never been able to make it.