'AITA for asking a customer's kid not to touch something? She freaked out on me.' UPDATED

Mom looked up from her phone, immediately got defensive and yelled at me "Don't yell at my child! I'm right here, you could have just gotten my attention!" Now, I get it. Stranger danger and all that, don't want strangers talking to your child. However, I needed to stop her before she actually touched it.

Its a health hazard, people get drinks out of that, and I don't know where your daughter's hands have been. Your entire family just came from outside. She could have had peanut butter residue or something on her hands and the next person to drink out of it would have went into anaphylactic shock. And I didn't raise my voice. I used a gentle voice just to get her attention and not contaminate the spigot.