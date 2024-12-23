'AITA for asking a stranger why they were touching me?' 'The whole mood shifted.'

"AITA for asking a stranger why they were touching me?"

So, I was at a bar with my friends, having a conversation, when I suddenly felt two hands grab my shoulders. The person whispered in my ear something along the lines of, “Stay youthful, and you’ll always feel free,” or something random like that. I turned around and realized it was a complete stranger around his 30s (I'm in my 20s).

My first reaction was to say, “Okay, but why are you grabbing me like that?” His response was, “I don’t know, I just saw you looking at me earlier.” I explained, “I turned around once, because we were talking about something private, and I wanted to check if anyone was listening.” He then said, “Oh, maybe I mistook you for someone else.”