"AITA for asking a student for a death certificate?"

I’m a math instructor at a community college. My course is graded on four components: attendance, a project, a midterm, and a final. This situation concerns one student, Bethany.

Early in the semester, Bethany emailed me and told me that her grandmother had suddenly passed away. She asked for a 2-week extension on her project and a 1-week exemption from attendance to grieve. I immediately granted her those accommodations, no questions asked.

Fast forward to a bit later in the semester. The day before the midterm, Bethany emailed me again and told me that her cousin had died in an accident. Once again, she asked for a 1-week exemption from attendance to grieve and if she could take the midterm in 2 weeks instead. And once again, I granted her those accommodations.