'AITA for asking a woman to teach her autistic son boundaries? He's very touchy.' UPDATED

101037633 wrote:

Autism is not an excuse to invade another’s personal space. He does need to be taught, gently, to respect this distance.

Honestly? I’m autistic. I hate being touched at the best of times. I can tolerate it, if it’s someone I know, but will move off quickly. Someone like him. I’m going to react first. Usually before my brain connects properly. I’ve punched quite a few people, screamed, melted down, and had a panic attack. I’ve heard the excuse, they’re autistic. Well, so am I. And touch is not something I can take.

Impossible_Rain_4727 wrote:

Info: How developmentally disabled is he? Like, he needs to be able to understand your boundaries in order to respect them. That determines how much personal responsibility he has in this situation.

Like, is he 'just not listening to you' - or does he lack the ability to comprehend you?