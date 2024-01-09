'AITA for asking my dad to think of our grief when planning his wedding to new fiancé?'

"AITA for asking my dad to think of our grief of our mom when planning his wedding to new fiancé?"

2 years ago my mom died from cancer. She was very young, in her late 50s. My parents were married and happy, of course it was so hard for all us. In under a year, he met a new woman and then months later announce they’re engaged. It’s a short engagement, about 8-9 months from getting engaged till the actual wedding.

I do understand a lot of people (seemingly more widowed men from stories l've others have told me) find someone very quickly and often be remarried before a year even, so l'm trying not to be naive here.

For my siblings and l, it has been a little strange as for us as we are still processing the death of our mother but also the new fiance is only a few years older than me and my sister who are the eldest.