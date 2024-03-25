"AITA for asking my BF a question he thinks was 'loaded and unfair'?" UPDATED

but surely there is something within the relationship that is sacred or a priority for you? He said that was a loaded and unfair question and refused to say anything. He then said that some things I stated were important to him, just not as important as they are to me, and not something he would necessarily sacrifice other things to do. I just said goodnight and hung up after that, and now don't know what to say.

He is a kind person and I appreciate that he does things to make me happy, but I wish there was anything he did just because HE wanted. It must be tiring for him to constantly be doing things he doesn't want to do, and it's tiring for me to know it's always, always a chore for him.