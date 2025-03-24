'AITA for asking my BF if we can go to the gym separately?' + UPDATE

I (26f) have been a committed relationship with my boyfriend (27m) for almost 5 years now. We have a really good relationship and have blended our lives together pretty well, up until this point.
We’ve been living together for about a year and a half. I work from home full-time and he works hybrid. He usually only has to go to work in person three times a week. We have separate friend groups, and I’m able to have my girls nights, but we’re all adults and have pretty busy schedules so that really only ends up being once a month or so.
Even then, I live really close by a lot of my girlfriends so I end up going home at the end of the night. Now here is the problem. At the beginning of the year my boyfriend and I made a New Year’s resolution to start going to the gym more often, super cringe I know.
It became a great addition to our routine. Two weeks ago, he caught a really bad cold, was homesick for a few days and wasn’t able to go to the gym. I went by myself and I realized how nice it was to get a few hours all to myself.
I liked that I didn’t have to work around his work schedule. I liked that I was just able to go by myself and grab a coffee on the way, listen to Megan Thee Stallion loudly in the car.
I liked that I was able to catch a yoga class, and I’ve been debating doing a Pilates class here or there. My Boyfriend mainly likes to focus on cardio and some weight training. I’ve asked him if he’d be interested in doing a class and he said that they were a waste of time.
I didn’t realize how much time we were spending together until I actually got a moment to think. Other than him going to work and hanging out with his friends, we spend every living moment together.
We have breakfast together. We have lunch together when he’s at home. We have dinner together. We watch movies and TV together. We do groceries and run errands together too.
I love spending time with him and I love being around him. None of this is an issue for me. Butttt I can’t remember the last time I farted and he wasn’t there to make a joke about it.
After realizing this, I spoke to my boyfriend and asked if he would be ok if I started going to the gym on my own. He didn’t really understand and took it as an offense. He asked if I didn’t like working out with him.
I responded that while I liked working out with him I also enjoyed working out on my own and being able to do classes that he wouldn’t necessarily enjoy. He said if it was a timing thing that he would sacrifice his lunchtime and go with me midday if that’s what I preferred. I pushed back, said it wasn’t about him, I just wanted some girlie time and well needed space.
He then proceeded to accuse me of wanting to go to the gym for a specific reason, insinuating that I was going there for male attention. I of course, was insulted and told him that wasn’t the case at all and that I just needed one thing a week that was just for me.
He let it go for about a day, but proceeded to make petty comments every now and then about my so called odd behavior. This week as I was getting ready for the gym I put on a really cute gym set and I’m not gonna lie, it was flattering in curvy areas.
He started with his BS again and made rude remarks that the only reason I wanted to go to the gym was so that I could get checked out without him being a deterrent for other guys looking at me.
I matched his energy and told him that maybe if he wasn’t constantly breathing my air, I wouldn’t feel like I was suffocating in my own house. Yes I know it was mean, but honestly, he was wearing me down.
Since I made that remark, he’s been very short with me. Responding to my questions with one word answers or just telling me that he wasn’t in the mood to talk. I understand that I hurt his feelings, and apologized for what I said. He shrugged me off. So AITA for wanting to go to the gym on my own? If anyone has any advice about how I can explain to him why this is important to me let me know.
In my opinion, you are not the AH for wanting some time to yourself. Your boyfriend’s reaction is controlling, insecure, and manipulative, and it’s waving every red flag in the book.
NTA,I hate going to the gym with my wife she always wants me to work out with her I have my own routine you do your thing I do mine, we can go together but don't ask me to work out with you.
NTA. We’ve been married for over 40 years, and one really good reason for that is “me time”. He goes out on his bike, sometimes even goes away for the weekend. I take up residence on the sofa, with a stack of books, snacks, blankets and a glass of wine or a pot of tea.
He comes back, relaxed and happy, with stories to tell, and I’m more than happy to come back to real life, and listen to him. We’ve each had a great time IN OUR OWN WAY.
I just wanna say thank you to everyone that replied…I’ve been overwhelmed, I tried to answer a few questions last week but there was just toooo much. I also just wanted to clarify that my man is not controlling, neither of us are cheating, and he not abusive in any way AT ALL.
Okay so update. After a week of us pretending like the situation blew over, it wasn’t resolved, I wasn’t sure what more to do. I took all of your advice and wanted to talk this out, more maturely.
So thinking this was just a space issue, and poor communication, I asked my bf to talk about it seriously. Logically if I needed space, maybe he was feeling the same way. I laid out my feelings again, mentioned everything I said in the last post.
I told him that I totally understand it must have been jarring for me to suddenly not want to follow through on our new year’s resolution. I offered a compromise of us splitting the gym time, still go together but also do our own things.
I’ll go for my classes alone when they pop up, but also go do the machines and stuff with him. I reassured that I only had eyes for him, and offered to save my nicer sets for when we go together. He looked annoyed that I brought it up again.
Told me that he’s over it and just do what I wanna do. I of course didn’t accept this, I wanted a resolution we’d both be happy with. I pressed for his true opinion, and oh boy it was not about the gym at all.
So I truly was the AH too. Last November I hosted a girls night at our apartment, just two of my close friends. My bf was home but vacated the area and went to relax in our bedroom after dinner.
Long story short he had overheard a conversation where I said i wished we had more romance in our relationship. For context I watch alotttt of Korean dramas and said I wished I could be whisked away and yearned over like a period piece baddie. The k-drama part was a joke, but there was truth to my wish for more romantic notions.
Understandably, he took this to heart. I tried to explain what I meant was that we barely go on dates anymore, I felt like we were always in pjs around each other. Even our intimate times feel scheduled, always after dinner or before a show, never spontaneous. I felt like we were too young for that. His perspective was the complete opposite.
He said that he feels like I don’t appreciate the way he takes care of me. He mentioned the fact that he made sacrifices to move for me, that he foots majority of the bills, that he’s looking for new jobs all because I suggested it, that he always gets my favourite take outs with out asking and other more personal things about his family I don’t feel comfortable sharing.
I know some of you will be curious the ’sacrifices’ he’s mentioning was moving from his previous one bedroom apartment to our current 3 bedroom. There wasn’t enough space at his old place for the two of us, plus our home offices.
The move was inevitable, and we viewed all of our options together, it’s even closer to his job, so I’m not sure what his issue is. As for the job, he’s always complaining about how hard it is, how he has no free time (he works in health and safety) so I always tell him to find a new job that makes him happier.
If you’re wondering, we split the bills based on our incomes, what I thought was a fair split. We live in Ontario (Etobicoke) it’s expensive here but I pay what I can afford. Plus, I’m home more, I end up doing more chores than him.
The take out is not even a fair point, seeing as I cook him dinner every night we don’t buy food. Trust me, I pull my weight as a partner, it’s not up for debate… This all relates to the gym fight because he said he felt like I was complaining about him and then looking for solutions elsewhere.
I kinda translated that as me making him feel like I was looking for romance outside of our relationship??? I don’t know, but he sure pissed me tf off, and we fought about it for a good hour and a half lol.
Anywaysss, after cooling down I apologized to him for everything I said, it was a private conversation but it still was wrong to say. I assured him I was only referring to frivolous things like flowers and going out on dates, not his character as a partner.
I just want us to be more lovey dovey, less like roommates. I told him I appreciate everything he’s done for me and for our relationship, and said I was sorry for ever making him feel as though he wasn’t doing enough.
I stood my ground on how it was unfair of him to see his sacrifices and efforts in our house as one sided. I show up for him on a daily basis, prior to moving in I held him down through some difficult times with his family and continue to adjust my life around his schedule.
I was more insulted with that, than anything else. He apologized as well for giving me the cold shoulder, for what he said about me wanting attention, and for starting fights with me instead of just telling me what’s on his mind. He said he was embarrassed that’s why he’s been defensive. But, we’re good now.
We updated our gym going, to just whenever our schedules please us, if it’s convenient to go together. I also got him to agree to try a class with me, he gets to pick which one. We also made a promise to try for proper date nights each month.
We got tickets to see Avatar Last Airbender in concert next month! He’s going to try and surprise me with flowers, me surprise him with cute gifts, and also more spontaneous love making.
As for the financials, we were looking into renewing our lease when it ends but now we might consider finding somewhere cheaper. I’m supposed to be covering a mat leave position starting June, hopefully the extra cash can help elevate the stress.
This will probably be an ongoing discussion for us. ALSO we agreed to stop breathing so much of each other’s air haha, and take more opportunities to do individual side quests.
you guys communicated unlike most of the posts here on reddit, big achievement!
I tentatively feel like I want to reply “communication, yay.” But I also feel like there’s a lot more going on here and I’m hesitant because I’m not sure what it is.
Concluded? Technically, I suppose it is, but I have my doubts.