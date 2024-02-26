'AITA for asking my brother if he was gay after I saw him blush at a male waiter?'

Making peace with your queerness can take a lot of time, even if you have a supportive family.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for straight up asking his teen brother if he's gay when they were out at dinner. He wrote:

"AITA for asking my brother if he was gay?"

I (20M) took my brother (15M) out to eat yesterday. I try to do this at least once or twice a month since I don't live at home anymore. The problem is when we were at the restaurant my brother couldn't keep his eyes off of the waiter and kept stuttering when he tried to place his order. I noticed him looking at the waiter wherever he went and was even full on staring at him when he was at another table.