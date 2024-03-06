'AITA for asking my dad if the reason he missed my bday was to be with his other family?' UPDATED

I asked him exactly why he couldn’t come to our birthday and he just said that he was busy so I looked at him and asked if the reason he missed our 16th birthday was because he wanted to be with his other family instead. He left without saying anything and I’ve been banned from their house for being rude.

AITA for asking my dad if he missed my and my sisters birthday because he’d rather be with his other family?

Edit: he hates it when we call them his other family because he wants us to think of them as our family. He even tried for a while to get us to call his new wife “mom”