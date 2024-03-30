'AITA for asking my family to split the costs of the cake for my sister’s second wedding?' UPDATED

but I volunteered to pay for the cake as a way of contributing. She said that was fine and she would begin planning as soon as the wedding was over. One thing led to another and I ended up doing 90% of the planning myself. Basically what would I happen is my mom would suggest an idea and ask me to research it. I would present her with my research and she would ask me to follow up with the vendor.

I would do that but by doing so, I inadvertently became the liaison between the vendor and my parents. The only thing my mom has done on her own is select the theme, the invitations and the decorations. I booked the venue, selected the menu, booked the entertainment, designed and ordered the invitations and as well as made the address labels for them.