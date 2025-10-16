'AITA for asking my fiancé for a prenup?'

My fiancé (29M) and I (27F) have been together for five years and are getting married next summer. I make a bit more than him and have some savings from before we met, plus I own an apartment I bought before we moved in together.
I brought up getting a prenup mostly to protect both of us not because I expect things to go wrong, but just because Ive seen a few ugly divorces in my family. He got really offended and said it felt like I didn’t trust him or believe in the marriage. He’s been cold about it ever since and told his mom who now thinks I’m being calculating.
I genuinely love him and want to marry him, but I don't see a prenup as a lack of trust, more like a safety net. Now I’m wondering if I came across as insensitive.
BulbasaurRanch said:
NTA. And stop letting his mother be involved in anything. The last thing you need is some wretched MIL whispering things in his ear about you.The prenup is a smart move for everybody.
Euphoric_Shock_4870 said:
You’re not wrong, it’s smart to protect both sides.
intolerablefem said:
I’m sorry but there are only 2 people in your relationship. His mom and her opinion can f off completely and entirely. And maybe think twice about marrying a petulant mommy’s boy who goes running to her whenever you have issues.
The red flags are glaring. Do you like 2 against 1? Is this what you want your entire future to look like? NTA.
Ok-Brush89 said:
NTA. Him freaking out just talking about a prenup, shows you that you really need a prenup! Him going running to his mommy, just solidifies that you need one.
HCIBSW said:
NTA. It is for the both of you. He needs to talk to someone other than mommy to explain how it works. Tell him you have seen things, nasty things where both parties would have been better off if a prenup had been in place. If anyone sounds calculating, it's his mother.
Consistent_Safe5648 said:
Normalize prenups. Hammer that stuff out when you love and care about each other. If things go well as expected, great! If not, you both have a fair, agreed upon resolution. The telling the mom thing is an even bigger red flag, ngl.