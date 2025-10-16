"AITA for asking my fiancé for a prenup?"

My fiancé (29M) and I (27F) have been together for five years and are getting married next summer. I make a bit more than him and have some savings from before we met, plus I own an apartment I bought before we moved in together.

I brought up getting a prenup mostly to protect both of us not because I expect things to go wrong, but just because Ive seen a few ugly divorces in my family. He got really offended and said it felt like I didn’t trust him or believe in the marriage. He’s been cold about it ever since and told his mom who now thinks I’m being calculating.