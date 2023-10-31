21-year-old man asks GF not to wear 'revealing' Princess Jasmine Halloween costume. AITA?

My girlfriend and I are both 21 years old. I don't know why, but she's already started planning Halloween parties and costumes with her friends. She wants to go to a few parties and clubs that night, and she wants us to go together.
She wants to wear a sexy Princess Jasmine costume. Jasmine already wears pretty revealing clothes in the animated movie, but my girlfriend just wants to wear a blue bra and a loose pair of pants that is very transparent and see through (not western style pants, more middle eastern style, but not exactly).
I am a very big fan of Aladdin and I played Aladdin in a school play, so I was actually very happy with her initial idea of a Jasmine costume, and was touched thinking she was doing it for me. I am not very comfortable with such a revealing "sexy" costume though. AITA for asking her not to wear this costume?
She was pretty upset with me, and is dead set on wearing this outfit, whether I agree with it or not. I understand that I have no right to control what she wears, and that it's her body and her choice. But seeing how uncomfortable I am with my girlfriend wearing such revealing clothes, I don't see any other alternative, but to ask her not to wear it, or not go with her on Halloween.
Even then, if I don't go with her, I'm not sure if I'm okay with her going to many parties and bars on her own dressed like that, when she has a boyfriend. I know how crazy such college, especially with massive amounts of drinking on Halloween.
A lot of her female friends are also planning on wearing revealing "sexy" outfits, and I guess it's par for the course for Halloween. I genuinely do not want to come across as a controlling prudish ahole, and I'm not forcing her to do anything, but I don't like how the whole thing has gone down.
chimechild said:
YTA do you not “let” her wear swimsuits? She can literally wear whatever she wants and if you aren’t comfortable with her or trust her maybe you should not be in a relationship until you can grow up a little.
[deleted] said:
Yta. Halloween is a time for people to wear whatever they want. Hell. I'm a 6'5 dude and I went as tinkerbell and my date was Peter pan. I won sluttiest costume at 2 parties. Also I'm a straight guy if that helps. Have fun with it and play along. You are being too uptight.
proteins911 said:
YTA. Why are you bothered by her wearing a revealing outfit?
kittenmint2 said:
YTA - you are coming off as controlling and prudish. And to use the ‘if you wear it then I won’t go with you’ is pretty manipulative when you know she wants to wear the ‘couples costume’ and have fun with you.
It’s a shame you are so insecure about what your girlfriend chooses to wear. At the end of the day it is her choice. If you don’t want to wear revealing clothes then don’t - but she has every right to wear what she likes.
[deleted] said:
YTA. You sound entitled. Thinking she was picking Jasmine for you, thinking she can't wear what she likes only because you won't like it, thinking she can't even go out without you in that outfit because HURR DURR SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND. So she can't wear it with you, and she can't wear it without you. You're ridiculous my dude.
Xam_xar said:
YTA it's Halloween calm down you seem annoyed she wants to have fun.