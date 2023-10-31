21-year-old man asks GF not to wear 'revealing' Princess Jasmine Halloween costume. AITA?

She was pretty upset with me, and is dead set on wearing this outfit, whether I agree with it or not. I understand that I have no right to control what she wears, and that it's her body and her choice. But seeing how uncomfortable I am with my girlfriend wearing such revealing clothes, I don't see any other alternative, but to ask her not to wear it, or not go with her on Halloween.

Even then, if I don't go with her, I'm not sure if I'm okay with her going to many parties and bars on her own dressed like that, when she has a boyfriend. I know how crazy such college, especially with massive amounts of drinking on Halloween.