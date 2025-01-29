'AITA for asking my girlfriend to get rid of her doll collection?' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA for asking my girlfriend to get rid of her doll collection?"

I'm going to cut right to the point. My girlfriend has this large porcelain doll collection. I find them rather creepy so I'm not over at her apartment very often. They are everywhere! We have been talking to about moving in together since there are some good houses for rent in the area. I told her that if we move in that she will have to get rid of the dolls.

My reasons were -One I find them creepy and they make me uncomfortable

- Two her collection is rather large and would take up a good amount of space. They are already all over her apartment. -Three: I don't want guests to be uncomfortable in the house either.