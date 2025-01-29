'AITA for asking my girlfriend to get rid of her doll collection?' MAJOR UPDATE

I'm going to cut right to the point. My girlfriend has this large porcelain doll collection. I find them rather creepy so I'm not over at her apartment very often. They are everywhere! We have been talking to about moving in together since there are some good houses for rent in the area. I told her that if we move in that she will have to get rid of the dolls.
My reasons were
-One I find them creepy and they make me uncomfortable
- Two her collection is rather large and would take up a good amount of space. They are already all over her apartment.
-Three: I don't want guests to be uncomfortable in the house either.
-Four: There is always the risk of one getting broken
I suggested that she finds a family member or friend to take them, donates, or sells them. I did say she could keep a few just not the whole collection. She blew up at me saying there is no way she's getting rid of her collection!
I told her its only fair since I will be selling some stuff when we move in such as some of my DVDs and electronics. Right now my girlfriend isn't responding to my calls or texts. I don't think what I asked is unreasonable and she's over reacting. AITA?
Lakota_Six wrote:
Info: could she limit the collection to one room (such as a spare room) that you wouldn't have to enter?
OP responded:
She says she doesn't want to hide her collection in her own home. I don't think that's fair since someone else might not like them like I do. I tolerate them.
DefinitelyNotGilroy wrote:
Have you asked her why she cares about the dolls so much and have maintained this collection?
OP responded:
I already know. She started collecting when she a kid and kept collecting ever since.
Temporary_Badger wrote:
INFO: how many dolls are there, and how many bedrooms will be in the houses you’re looking at?
OP responded:
She has 124 and we were looking at two bedrooms but the second bedroom is to be an office/space for our cat.
judgy_mcjudgypants wrote:
YTA. Luckily there's an easy way for her to get rid of the junk in her lif ...while keeping the dolls.
Hello everyone,
This OP's now ex girlfriend. It seems he wasn't at all truthful with his post and I'm here to set the record straight. He told a friend of a friend he made a post and based on the verdict, he would break up with me or not. Well I beat him to it.
Didn't take me long to find this post with some searching and he makes all his passwords the same thing so here I am. First of all we were looking at a 3 bathroom, 2 bath house. One room was going to be for my dolls with maybe one or two in the living area while the other would be an office/guest bedroom. I already have the shelves and displays needed for them.
Second I inherited a good bit of my collection from my mother and she got them from my grandmother who died way before I was born. These a priceless, one of a kind dolls that have been with since I was a child. I see that OP neglected to mention that.
OP then decided that since we MIGHT be moving in together and he makes more money; he's the man of the house and makes all the decisions. Behind my back he tried talking family members into taking MY dolls saying I was fine with downsizing.
And no he didn't talk to me at all about this. OP pretty much said "We're going to get a house and I changed my mind. I don't want the dolls anymore so either give them to your family or sell them!" He even showed up with boxes expecting me to just fill them up and drop them off at a Goodwill!
I knew something was up when he comes to me saying that "all our friends" agree that I need to get rid of the dolls and I'm being dramatic. I didn't know I was friends with the whole internet. Anyway he's an a-s and single if anyone wants him.
seniortwat wrote:
I am not saying OP isn’t an AH, the way he went about everything makes him one in this situation, but I am saying I’d never live with somebody who wants an entire room for porcelain dolls either. Over a hundred, all on display, none in storage is…something, especially when OP would have no private spaces of his own, only half the bedroom and half of the office.
It’s good they broke up. There’s not much room for compromise when one side’s starting point is “I’d like to have over a hundred large pieces of my chosen hobby all around the house. With 1/3 bedrooms dedicated to them as well.” and the others is “Oh you’re actually getting rid of 98% of your lifelong, cherished, inherited collection. That’s fine right?”
pdxcranberry responded:
It's weirdo s--t and definitely something she is going to need to learn to compromise on. How's rent going to work? She conveniently tiptoed around that. She should absolutely be paying 2/3 of the rent if one entire room is dedicated to her f--king dolls. In this economy???
tylernazario wrote:
Going purely off the first post I kinda get it. 124 dolls is gonna take up a lot of unnecessary space. If both people don’t derive enjoyment from the collection than it taking up that much room in a shared living space is kinda ridiculous.
romilliad responded:
Sure but then why continue to date someone with the expectation that they will suddenly change for you down the line? If you know about the crazy collection and you continue to see them, that’s a tacit endorsement that you’re fine with it imo.