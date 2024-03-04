'AITA for asking my girlfriend to give away her cat because of my allergies?' UPDATED

What part of the cat are you allergic to? "The issue is its the saliva not the fur. If it was the fur, it would be easier with air purifiers."

People accuse him of not working hard enough to wash his hands or avoid touching the cat: "The thing is, the cat licks itself everywhere. The saliva gets on my gf's hand or something and if she touches me, then we're back to square one. At this point, I can either have no one in my house touch the cat or my gf doesn't touch me. I don't know what else to do."