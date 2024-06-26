'AITA for asking my sister to wear a tuxedo since she's my husband's Best Man?' MAJOR UPDATE

Since then, Mark and Jennifer have been passive aggressively making fun of my concerns, with them doing things like Mark comedy ogling her chest, or her making all sorts of b--b jokes. She's done things like ostentatiously covering up her chest with her hands when she moves past people while saying things like, "gotta guard the girls, wouldn't want to knock anyone over."

Both her and Mark keep making fake Freudian slips about her chest or her figure, and Jennifer even pretended to lose her balance and fall over because "her b--bs were too heavy".

They pretty much just do this when I'm around. They seem to think it's hilarious.