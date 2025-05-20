'AITA for asking my partner to move to Canada while I’m pregnant?'

My partner (32 M, Australian with a British citizenship) and I (31 F, Canadian with a British citizenship) live in the UK. I am 9 and a half weeks pregnant. We have always talked about moving to Canada or Australia when we have kids.

He has always been very excited about the idea of moving to Canada and says he believes I need to be near my family more than he needs to be near his.

Now that I’m pregnant, the need to be near my family is overwhelming. It has changed dramatically.