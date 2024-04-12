'AITA for asking my sister and BIL to move out three years after a family tragedy?' UPDATED

Tell them both you made the appointment and you are taking them. I have done this with a few people who were so depressed they couldn’t summon the energy to navigate the system but when approached with the actual appointment being made, followed up. Take them to the appointment and when they are done make sure they set up a follow-up and if not, do it for them.

Get your mom on board, in these cases, any action is a step in the right direction. They are suffering still but continuing to hide away and immersing themselves in grief for years will never bring them peace. Working through grief is torture and theirs is unimaginable but they (unfortunately probably in their minds) did not die with their children and burying themselves will not ease their pain.