Woman criticizes sister for dreaming of motherhood like hers; 'you're too poor.' AITA?

It went from an exchange of small amounts in times of need between siblings as we were both relatively on the same socioeconomic level, to the point where she was constantly texting or calling for funds. She even directly called or texted my partner sometimes.

I was so used to giving and asking for money from her in the past that it didn't register that it had become one sided and she was asking for larger amounts until my partner came back from talking to their financial advisor, sat me down, and showed me I'd been sending my sister hundreds of dollars a month, thousands just in 2024.

My partner and I agreed to only giving her $50 a month. She always asks for more. It's always an emergency. I can't seem to say no because I've been there. I know the struggle.