'Personal awakening' leads husband to opt for divorce over household chores. AITA?

"Why does your English suck?" English is my third language. We don't live in the US, we live in Europe in an non English speaking country.

There is no alimony here, no child support payments and when we divorce we keep what we had before the marriage and split whatever we bought together after the marriage.

What redeeming qualities does your wife have? So we have "date night" a few nights a week and when we are alone together things are great, she is very loving, attentive, loyal, smart and overall a great woman.

I am unfortunately not able to articulate what makes her amazing to me, but the way she makes me feel is something I have never had before. For people saying these things are the bare minimum have not dated in the past 10 years probably.