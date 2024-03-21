'AITA for asking my wife to cover up at music festival in front of my brother?' UPDATED

I asked her to tone down the outfits since my brother will be in attendance, or cancel on them. She thought they were unreasonable requests and that I was being controlling. Many of you agreed and gave me much to think about. It still didn’t sit right with me though so I took another shot explaining my position a little better taking into account what people said to make a better argument.

So I came home from work and asked my wife to have another discussion about the issue as I was not sitting ok with how we left it. My wife started she was a little hurt that I called her outfits inappropriate and that it seemed like I thought she was doing something wrong. She said she just got really defensive and jumped into “nobody tells me what wear” mode instinctively.