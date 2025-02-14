'AITA for asking my wife to not breastfeed because she won't follow the schedule?' UPDATED 3X

NotWise_123 wrote:

It is so hard to be a working mom. And also hard to be a SAHD. I think you both need to talk. She needs to, biologically, bond with her baby, so I don’t think you can ask her not to breastfeed when that’s the primary way of them bonding and since she works, she doesn’t have too many opportunities. There might be some wiggle room for her respecting the schedule though aside from that.