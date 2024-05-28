'AITA for asking our babysitter to set alarms when she sleeps? My wife disagrees with me.'

You get what you pay for, and with childcare, that can really matter.

"AITA for asking our babysitter to set alarms when she sleeps?"

My wife and I(34) have three children ages 7, 4 a 9 month old. I work a demanding job(in the medical field) and work many many hours, my wife not so much but she does have night shifts often. We just got a new babysitter a few months ago after our one we had for 2 years moved for college. Our new babysitter is only 16, but she had been babysitting one of my coworkers children for awhile and I trust him.

A few nights ago my wife and I were both working nights and I saw on the camera that our babysitter was asleep on the couch and the baby had woken up was crying for almost 30 minutes while she slept.