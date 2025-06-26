'AITA for asking why they ignored the no dog sign?' 'You should stop harassing me.'

"AITA for asking why they ignored the no dog sign?'

I (33M) went to a coffee shop this past weekend. As soon as I open the door I'm hit with a dog looking at me at hip level sitting on a chair in this small shop. The dog is indoors and the door had a clear no pets sign. I watched for a second, this clearly wasn't a service animal as she was letting it interact with several other guests.

I asked her why she ignored the no pets sign? She ignores me. I asked her did you miss the no pets sign? She immediately says I think you should stop harassing me. All I was doing was asking why she ignored the no pets sign. This lady played the victim and called me an ahole.