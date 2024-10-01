'AITA for attending my high school sweetheart's wedding?'

This made me lol, and I think you're right.

Iseeyou22

You were invited by a high school sweetheart, you have both moved on and he invited others from back in the day as well. I'm not seeing this as an issue? Especially if it was clear you're also married?

The only issue is her. He had every right to see her messages to you. He married her, he has the right to see how crazy she is IMO. I'd not give her the satisfaction of blocking him, just her and her minions. He does not have to give up his past friendships for some crazy, insecure woman.