'AITA for bailing on my brother's wedding last minute over his bullying of our brother?' BIG UPDATES

Me and J went together, when we got there I could sense that B was feeling nervous. He looked like he was about to cry. Me and G started the conversation with just catching up with each other on what's been happening since we last met. At some point though, B cracked, he took a deep breath and looked at G.

B started a speech about how we grew up and my mind was racing trying to figure out where this was going, until suddenly I just heard the words "I'm bisexual" and everything cleared up. B went on to talk about how he's felt he needed to hide this his whole life, he was envious towards J for being able to express himself so openly, which led him to start bullying J and pushing him deeper and deeper into the closet.