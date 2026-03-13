'AITA for banning guests from our bathroom?'

Just one sentence. You aren’t wrong for wanting to keep your bathroom private, you aren’t being selfish. And your husband is in the wrong not because he disagrees with you, but because he unilaterally made this decision and went against what he knew you wanted.

I would discuss this with him and I would try to make sure this is taken care of he and he realizes that your wants and needs can’t just be trampled over cause he feels differently on something. You’re also supposed to be a partnership and he shouldn’t be making those decisions on his own, particularly if he knows the topic at hand is one you care about.

Pendragenet said: