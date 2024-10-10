'AITA for banning my bio dad from graduation? I view my step dad as my real dad.' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for banning my bio dad from graduation?"

I (18M) am graduating next week. Graduates are allowed to bring 3 guests so I’m bringing my mom, dad, and my bf. My sister is also graduating and she’s bringing her two friends from camp.

My bio dad Ted found out about the graduation and asked me for a ticket for him and his wife. I told Ted that there were no tickets. He found out about the extra ticket and he called me and begged to come to his only kid’s graduation. I refused and said I wouldn’t find another ticket for his wife either. I told him he was not my dad and if he tried to come to my graduation I’d get him kicked out.